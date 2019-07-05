Ιορδάνης Τζαμτζής: Από τις 23-7-2019 θα κλείσει η Μαιευτική-Γυναικολογική κλινική του Γενικού Νοσοκομείου Έδεσσας;

Ο Ιορδάνης Τζαμτζής σημειώνει ότι: Από 23/07/2019 πιθανότατα θα κλείσει η Μαιευτική κλινική του Γ.Ν. Έδεσσας λόγω έλλειψης εφημερευόντων ιατρών.
Η συνταξιοδότηση της Διευθύντριας του τμήματος, η αναστολή προσλήψεων μόνιμου ιατρικού προσωπικού και η αδιαφορία της διοίκησης του Νοσοκομείου, θα οδηγήσουν στο κλείσιμο της Μαιευτικής κλινικής του Γ.Ν. Έδεσσας.
Το ιατρικό προσωπικό που καλείται να συνεχίσει την λειτουργία της κλινικής αποτελείται από δύο επικουρικούς και από μία ειδικό που εκτελεί χρέη αγροτικού και καλύπτει μόνο εφημερίες στο τμήμα. Όση προσπάθεια και αν καταβάλουν οι εργαζόμενοι και οι γιατροί, χωρίς το απαραίτητο προσωπικό, δεν θα μπορέσει η Μαιευτική-Γυναικολογική κλινική του Γ.Ν. Έδεσσας να λειτουργήσει και τα προβλήματα που θα δημιουργηθούν θα είναι πολύ μεγάλα.
Πρόβλεψη: Εάν κλείσει η Μαιευτική κλινική στις 23-7-2019, ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Πρόεδρος του Νοσοκομείου, θα χρεώσουν το κλείσιμο της κλινικής και τις δικές τους τεράστιες ευθύνες, στη Νέα Δημοκρατία.
Ιορδάνης Τζαμτζής, Πρώην Βουλευτής-Νεοεκλεγείς Περιφερειακός Σύμβουλος Πέλλας
